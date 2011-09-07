MOSCOW, Sept 7 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's richest woman Yelena Baturina, wife of Moscow's
former mayor Yuri Luzhkov, has sold her Inteko company to the
co-owner of Binbank Mikhail Shishkanov and Sberbank
investment subsidiary.
- Russian Technologies, a state corporation headed by a
close ally of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, plans to set up a
$1 billion venture capital fund.
- Russia's RUSAL aluminium producer could be fined up to
$300 million for alleged abuse of its dominant market position,
according to the anti-monopoly watchdog.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Transport holding UCLH, owned by Russia's steel tycoon
Vladimir Lisin, is setting up a cruise company that hopes to
carry up to 700,000 people a year.
- Baturina has sold her business for $1.2 billion, the daily
says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia is considering a possibility of launching a third
line of its Nord Stream gas pipeline delivering natural gas to
Europe by passing Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Sechin.
- Russia's police officials are asking the government to
allocate up to 6 billion roubles to enable police to use dogs in
the search for drugs and explosives.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- BP's chief Robert Dudley is expected to accompany
UK Prime Minister David Cameron during his visit to Russia next
week, the daily says.
- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev replaced on Tuesday
some of the regional envoys appointed by his predecessor.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)