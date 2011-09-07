MOSCOW, Sept 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's richest woman Yelena Baturina, wife of Moscow's former mayor Yuri Luzhkov, has sold her Inteko company to the co-owner of Binbank Mikhail Shishkanov and Sberbank investment subsidiary.

- Russian Technologies, a state corporation headed by a close ally of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, plans to set up a $1 billion venture capital fund.

- Russia's RUSAL aluminium producer could be fined up to $300 million for alleged abuse of its dominant market position, according to the anti-monopoly watchdog.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Transport holding UCLH, owned by Russia's steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin, is setting up a cruise company that hopes to carry up to 700,000 people a year.

- Baturina has sold her business for $1.2 billion, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia is considering a possibility of launching a third line of its Nord Stream gas pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe by passing Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin.

- Russia's police officials are asking the government to allocate up to 6 billion roubles to enable police to use dogs in the search for drugs and explosives.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- BP's chief Robert Dudley is expected to accompany UK Prime Minister David Cameron during his visit to Russia next week, the daily says.

- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev replaced on Tuesday some of the regional envoys appointed by his predecessor. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)