MILAN Oct 13 Italian banker Matteo Arpe said on Thursday he still did not own any shares in Banca Popolare di Milano .

Speculation of changes to the Milan-based bank's top management following a governance overhaul boosted BPM's shares earlier on Thursday, before the stock closed down 2.8 percent.

Famous for turning around Italian bank Capitalia, Arpe said on Wednesday he would like to play a role in relaunching BPM but he would not accept compromises. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Writing by Michel Rose)