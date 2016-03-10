MILAN, March 10 Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) is still working to seal a merger with rival Banco Popolare but no significant development is expected in the short term, a BPM board member said on Thursday.

A tie-up between BPM and Banco Popolare would be the first in a long-awaited wave of mergers among Italian cooperative lenders following a landmark reform of the sector aimed at reducing fragmentation.

Talks between the two lenders have stalled as the European Central Bank raised objections to the planned merger over governance issues and possible additional capital needed to offload bad debts, sources have said.

"We keep working," a BPM board member said after CEO Giuseppe Castagna informed a management board meeting about progress in the talks.

"In the very short term there is nothing ... there is no deadline. Hopefully we'll keep working until a solution is found."

A second board member confirmed negotiations were dragging on for longer than expected, adding that bad loan management was one of the sticking points in gaining a green light from the ECB. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Francesca Landini)