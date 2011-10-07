MILAN Oct 7 Banca Popolare di Milano
said Italy's central bank wanted a complete overhaul of the
bank's top ranks when it appoints its management and supervisory
boards.
BPM said in a statement that a letter received from the Bank
of Italy on Friday asked for "a complete renewal of corporate
structures, with high profile choices in a clear break with the
past, as a pre-requisite of an effective change in the group's
management."
Following suggestion from the central bank, BPM has
overhauled its governance structure in order to boost management
independence and loosen the grip powerful employee-shareholders
had on corporate strategies.
Shareholders are set to name a supervisory boards which in
turn will appoint a new management board.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)