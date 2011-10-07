MILAN Oct 7 Banca Popolare di Milano said Italy's central bank wanted a complete overhaul of the bank's top ranks when it appoints its management and supervisory boards.

BPM said in a statement that a letter received from the Bank of Italy on Friday asked for "a complete renewal of corporate structures, with high profile choices in a clear break with the past, as a pre-requisite of an effective change in the group's management."

Following suggestion from the central bank, BPM has overhauled its governance structure in order to boost management independence and loosen the grip powerful employee-shareholders had on corporate strategies.

Shareholders are set to name a supervisory boards which in turn will appoint a new management board.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)