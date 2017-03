MILAN, March 16 Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano wants to buy back up to 165 million euros in senior bonds sold to small investors in a bid to improve its debt structure, it said on Monday.

The bank is targeting 15 bonds issued by the group maturing in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The offer runs from March 23 to April 17.

