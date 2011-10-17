MILAN Oct 17 The head of Italian private equity fund Investindustrial Andrea Bonomi said on Monday he was ready to invest up to 150 million euros in a planned capital increase at Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano and to take a stake in the cooperative bank of up to 9.99 percent.

BPM, which is overhauling its governance at the behest of the Bank of Italy to create a dual-board system, is planning a capital increase of 800 million euros.

"We are prepared to take part in the capital increase up to a legal limit which is 9.9 percent," Bonomi said at a conference.

InvestIndustrial, which is allied with the bank's powerful Amici di Bipiemme association of employee shareholders, has a 2.7 percent stake in BPM.

Bonomi said Investindustrial had the resources to fund a further capital increase at the bank if necessary.

He said the investments were conditional on his being included in the management board.

The bank does not need to consider any merger and acquisition activity, he added.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandal)