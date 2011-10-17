* Bonomi targets stake of up to 9.9 pct after capital rise
* Investindustrial has resources for further cash calls
* Contender Arpe raises conflict of interest issue
(Adds Consob source, Arpe comments)
By Andrea Mandala
MILAN, Oct 17 The head of Italian private
equity fund Investindustrial said on Monday he is ready to
invest up to 150 million euros ($206 million) in Banca Popolare
di Milano PMII.MI as the campaign to take charge of the
co-operative bank gathers pace.
Investindustrial's Andrea Bonomi is locked in a race with
Italian banker Matteo Arpe to get a grip on the bank's new
management board, which will be appointed after a shareholder
meeting scheduled for Saturday.
BPM is overhauling its governance at the behest of the Bank
of Italy to make management more independent from shareholders
and attract new investors.
The new dual-board system of the bank, which also plans an
800-million euro cash call, envisages a supervisory board
representing its owners, and a management board with powers to
run the bank's operations.
"We are prepared to take part in the capital increase up to
the legal limit, which is 9.9 percent," Bonomi said at a news
conference, presenting his own slate of candidates for the
supervisory board.
He said Investindustrial had the resources to fund further
capital increases at the bank if needed.
The Investindustrial head and his representatives have the
backing of a slate supported by the bank's controlling union
shareholder association, the Friends of Bipiemme, which with
less than 4 percent of the bank controls shareholder meetings
because of a one-head-one-vote rule.
Bonomi, who pointed out his investment was conditional on
his inclusion in the management board, said there was no pact
between his slate and that of the Friends association.
A source said on Monday Italian market regulator Consob
sent a letter to the BPM board asking about possible ties
between the various nominee slates.
The Bank of Italy, which carried out an audit of BPM in
March, criticised it for opaque governance and the
disproportionate influence of the Friends association.
NO TSUNAMI NEEDED
A change in management at the bank was needed, but not a
"tsunami," Bonomi said referring to management board contender
Matteo Arpe.
"Arpe is a very able person, with undoubted qualities, but
BPM does not need a change that comes from outside," he said.
A rival trade union shareholder group has asked Arpe to
join the bank's management board.
On Monday, Arpe said the the slate of the Friends of
Bipiemme included groups that were holders of "problematic"
loans, creating a conflict of interest issue which his group's
slate did not have.
Arpe, head of the Sator fund, is known for his turnaround
of the Rome bank Capitalia, subsequently taken over by Italy's
largest bank, UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI).
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome; writing by
Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Hulmes and Andre Grenon)