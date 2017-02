MILAN Nov 18 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said on Friday 81.7 percent of a rights issue had been covered by investors allowing the mutual bank to raise 653.1 million euros, in a bid to boost its capital base.

The increase is guaranteed by Barclays, BNP Paribas , Mediobanca, Nomura, Banco Santander, Societe Generale, and Royal Bank of Scotland, as joint bookrunners, and by ING Bank , as co-bookrunner.

