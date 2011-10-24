MILAN Oct 24 The Bank of Italy wants members of
the new management board at Banca Popolare di Milano
to come from outside the bank and not to have held posts at the
bank previously, BPM said in a statement on Monday.
This request will be delivered to the new supervisory board
chairman, Filippo Annunziata, elected on Saturday by
shareholders at the head of a slate proposed by a employee
shareholder association.
The management board change wanted by the Bank of Italy is
aimed at "promoting the definitive break with the past
management" strategy and practices, it said in a statement
issued at the request of market regulator Consob.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)