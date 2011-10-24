MILAN Oct 24 The Bank of Italy wants members of the new management board at Banca Popolare di Milano to come from outside the bank and not to have held posts at the bank previously, BPM said in a statement on Monday.

This request will be delivered to the new supervisory board chairman, Filippo Annunziata, elected on Saturday by shareholders at the head of a slate proposed by a employee shareholder association.

The management board change wanted by the Bank of Italy is aimed at "promoting the definitive break with the past management" strategy and practices, it said in a statement issued at the request of market regulator Consob.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)