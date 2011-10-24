* BoI wants break with past mgt practices

* BPM shareholders chose new supervisory board on Saturday

* Supervisory board set to name management board (Adds details)

MILAN, Oct 24 Banca Popolare di Milano said the Bank of Italy had requested that members of the co-operative bank's new management board come from the outside to ensure a clear break with the past.

The request arrived on Saturday when BPM shareholders held a crucial meeting that gave a majority of seats on the bank's new supervisory board -- due to appoint the management board -- to BPM's powerful employee-shareholders.

BPM has switched to a two-board system at the behest of the Bank of Italy, which requested a governance overhaul aimed at boosting transparency and loosening the grip BPM's employee-shareholders held on the bank's strategy.

But the 'Friends of Bipiemme' association, representing the bank's employee and trade union shareholders, on Saturday confirmed its ability to control shareholder meetings despite owning less than 4 percent of the bank thanks to a one-head-one-vote rule.

The association picked Filippo Annunziata as the chairman of the supervisory board and said it wanted to keep Enzo Chiesa, currently BPM's director general, as chief executive.

The letter from the Bank of Italy seems to oppose this choice.

"The Bank of Italy asks that, to ensure a healthy and prudent management of BPM, members of the new management board be picked among external professionals," BPM said in a statement issued to comply with a request from Italy's Consob market regulator.

The new management board members, who will be in charge of the bank's operations, must not have held any administrative, executive or supervisory role at BPM or any of its units, the Bank of Italy said.

By 0810 GMT shares in BPM rose 1.76 percent in line with a similar rise in the European banking stock index . (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)