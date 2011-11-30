MILAN Nov 30 Italian investor Andrea
Bonomi has increased his stake in Banca Popolare di Milano
to 7.872 percent, effective November 21, after the
bank's capital increase, according to a filing on Italian stock
market regulator Consob's website on Wednesday.
BI-Invest GP Limited, which is part of Bonomi's
Investindustrial private equity firm, had previously declared
2.914 percent, Consob said.
Investindustrial said on Nov 3 it had shares and rights to
shares corresponding to 5.48 percent.
France's Credit Mutuel held a 7.554 percent stake in the
Milan bank after its capital increase.
Credit Mutuel had last declared a 2.008 percent stake in
2005, Consob said.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia)