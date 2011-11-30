MILAN Nov 30 Italian investor Andrea Bonomi has increased his stake in Banca Popolare di Milano to 7.872 percent, effective November 21, after the bank's capital increase, according to a filing on Italian stock market regulator Consob's website on Wednesday.

BI-Invest GP Limited, which is part of Bonomi's Investindustrial private equity firm, had previously declared 2.914 percent, Consob said.

Investindustrial said on Nov 3 it had shares and rights to shares corresponding to 5.48 percent.

France's Credit Mutuel held a 7.554 percent stake in the Milan bank after its capital increase.

Credit Mutuel had last declared a 2.008 percent stake in 2005, Consob said. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia)