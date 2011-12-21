BRIEF-Carige posts 2016 loss of 297 mln euros hit by loan losses
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3 percent at end-Sept
MILAN Dec 21 Italian investment bank Mediobanca has placed with institutional investors the Banca Popolare di Milano shares not taken up in BPM's recent rights issue, a source closed to the matter said on Wednesday.
On Monday, BPM said its 800 million euros rights issue was 94 percent subscribed after an auction of unopted rights on the bourse was completed. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3 percent at end-Sept
* Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reports a 5.82 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Asset Management Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kXfM1m) Further company coverage:
* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT