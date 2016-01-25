MILAN Jan 25 Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) has
ruled out the idea of a three-way tie-up involving Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, according to comments attributed
to the lender's CEO on Monday and later confirmed by a
spokeswoman.
"I have never spoken about this ... there are two paths and
that's it," Giuseppe Castagna was quoted saying by Italian
newswire AGI.
Milan-based BPM, Italy's seventh-largest bank by
branches, has been dubbed the "belle of the ball" among large
cooperative lenders looking at tie-up options to meet rules to
drop their cooperative status.
The bank is talking to bigger rivals Banco Popolare
and UBI Banca about possible tie-ups.
A report in Il Messaggero newspaper at the weekend said BPM
had been asked to focus on a merger with UBI Banca which would
then involve Monte Paschi.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)