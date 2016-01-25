MILAN Jan 25 Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) has ruled out the idea of a three-way tie-up involving Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, according to comments attributed to the lender's CEO on Monday and later confirmed by a spokeswoman.

"I have never spoken about this ... there are two paths and that's it," Giuseppe Castagna was quoted saying by Italian newswire AGI.

Milan-based BPM, Italy's seventh-largest bank by branches, has been dubbed the "belle of the ball" among large cooperative lenders looking at tie-up options to meet rules to drop their cooperative status.

The bank is talking to bigger rivals Banco Popolare and UBI Banca about possible tie-ups.

A report in Il Messaggero newspaper at the weekend said BPM had been asked to focus on a merger with UBI Banca which would then involve Monte Paschi. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)