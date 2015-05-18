BRUSSELS May 18 Belgian postal group Bpost
is the only bidder for a five-year contract to
deliver newspapers and periodicals in Belgium over the coming
five years, the Belgian post and telecoms regulator said on
Monday.
Bpost told Belgian media earlier this year that losing the
newspaper contract would put 3,000 full time jobs at risk.
While the regulator had received initial interest from three
companies, Bpost was the only company to submit a full offer by
the Monday deadline.
"A jury will examine this offer and evaluate it as to its
regularity, financial basis, price and quality in view of
preparing the further decision process," the regulator said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)