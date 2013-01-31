Jan 31 BP Plc said it had begun
production from the PSVM development area in Block 31 offshore
Angola and expects to ramp up output to around 70,000 barrels of
oil per day.
PSVM is expected to build towards plateau rates of 150,000
barrels of oil per day over the coming year with additional
production from Saturno and Venus fields in 2013 and Marte in
2014.
The PSVM development consists of four oil fields - Plutão,
Saturno, Vénus and Marte.
PSVM ranks among BP's list of top projects along with
Clochas Mavacola, also in Angola, Galapagos in the U.S. Gulf and
Devenick in the North Sea.
BP holds a 26.67 percent working interest in the project.