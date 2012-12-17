Dec 17 Oil company BP Plc said it would
sell its interest in the Sean gas field in the UK North Sea to
British utility SSE Plc for $288 million, as part of its
strategy to sell its stakes in non-operated North Sea assets.
The sale of BP's non-operated 50 per cent stake in Sean will
give SSE access to total net proven and probable reserves of
about 1.7 billion therms over the life of the field.
SSE said in a statement that there was also a possibility of
additional resource through infill drilling.
The total value of BP's assets sold in the North Sea now
stands at about $3.1 billion, including its $1.3 billion deal
with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) last month.