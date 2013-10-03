* 5th Circuit directs new look at payout formula
* BP claimed people who weren't harmed got payments
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 2BP Plc won a legal reprieve in its
effort to force the administrator of a settlement related to the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill to tighten standards in assessing
claims, potentially sparing the oil company billions of dollars
of extra costs.
A divided 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans
on Wednesday directed U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, who in
March had approved administrator Patrick Juneau's evaluation
methods, to take a fresh look at which claims are legitimate.
The 5th Circuit also directed Barbier to halt payments on
those claims that don't meet stricter standards.
BP had agreed in 2012 to make payments to cover economic
losses arising from the spill.
But it complained that Juneau's payout formula has been too
generous, and compensates people and businesses that were not
harmed.
That argument drew sympathy from Circuit Judge Edith Brown
Clement, part of a 2-1 panel majority that sent the case back to
Barbier, who also sits in New Orleans.
"There is no need to secure peace with those with whom one
is not at war," Clement wrote.
"The district court had no authority to approve the
settlement of a class that included members that had not
sustained losses at all, or had sustained losses unrelated to
the oil spill, as BP alleges," she added. "If the administrator
is interpreting the settlement to include such claimants, the
settlement is unlawful."
BP originally projected that the settlement would cost $7.8
billion, but in July boosted its estimate to $9.6 billion.
As of Wednesday, about $3.69 billion has been paid out,
according to Juneau's claims website. ()
The 5th Circuit said Barbier should issue a narrower
injunction to allow recoveries by claimants with "actual injury"
from the spill, and not punish BP and its shareholders by
allowing potentially "hundreds of millions of dollars of
unrecoverable awards."
Stephen Herman, a lawyer for some claimants, said in an
email after Wednesday's decision: "We're pleased that the vast
majority of class members will continue to be paid in a timely
and expeditious manner. We look forward to working with the
claims administrator and the court to determine the best way to
get the affected claims processed and paid as soon as possible."
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the ruling affirms what BP
has been saying since the beginning: claimants should not be
paid for fictitious or wholly non-existent losses.
"BP is extremely pleased with today's ruling... setting
aside the claims administrator's interpretation of the business
economic loss framework in the settlement agreement BP reached
with the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee last year," Morrell
said.
The settlement was designed to compensate victims of the
April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig
and rupture of BP's Macondo oil well. The disaster killed 11
people and triggered the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
BP, which is based in London, has already incurred more than
$42 billion of charges for clean-up costs, fines and
compensation related to the spill.
The 5th Circuit on Wednesday also upheld Barbier's dismissal
of a BP lawsuit against Juneau.
Meanwhile, the second phase of a trial before Barbier over
the spill began on Sept. 30. It focuses on how much oil was
spilled and BP's effort to control the flow.
The case is BP Exploration & Production Inc v. Deepwater
Horizon Court-Supervised Settlement Program et al, 5th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-30315.