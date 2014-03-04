March 3 A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday
rejected BP Plc's appeal of a ruling that allowed
businesses to recover money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the
disaster.
By a 2-1 vote, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans upheld a Dec. 24 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl
Barbier in New Orleans.
It also said an injunction preventing payments on so-called
business economic loss claims should be lifted.
Barbier had ruled that BP would have to live with its
earlier interpretation of a multi-billion dollar settlement
agreement over the spill in which certain businesses claiming
losses were presumed to have suffered harm.