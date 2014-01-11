Jan 11 One of BP's attempts to curb
payouts for what it says are "fictitious" and "absurd" claims
related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has failed after a
legal appeal was rejected by a U.S. court.
BP had argued in its appeal that the administration of a
2012 settlement agreement was faulty because it allowed
claimants without actual damages to join in.
But a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on
Friday affirmed a federal judge's approval of the multi-billion
dollar settlement between the oil company and businesses and
individuals who lost money and property in the spill.
The ruling is a blow to the company's attempt to curb
payouts to what it says are undeserving claimants.
Two out of three judges on the appeals court panel rejected
BP's arguments. The court's findings said that the company had
failed to explain "how this court or the district court should
identify or even discern the existence of 'claimants that have
suffered no cognizable injury.'"
BP said in an emailed statement on Saturday that it was
assessing its legal options following the court's decision.
"BP will continue to press its position on the proper
interpretation of the settlement agreement's provisions
requiring a causal nexus between a claimant's injury and the
spill," BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said.
BP had originally projected that its settlement in the case
would cost $7.8 billion. As of late October it had boosted this
estimate to $9.2 billion, and said this sum could grow
"significantly higher" with billions of dollars already having
been paid out to claimants who range from hotel owners to oyster
gatherers.
Amongst the claims against which BP has protested are one
for $21 million from a Louisiana rice mill which is located 40
miles (64 km) from the coast and which earned more revenue in
2010 than in any of the previous three years.
Three years on, the shadow of the explosion of the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig continues to hang over the company. The
blast ruptured a BP well killing 11 people and triggering the
largest-ever U.S. offshore oil spill.
BP still faces potential fines under the Clean Water Act. It
has filed numerous lawsuits to curb payouts related to the spill
after taking provisions for $42.4 billion to cover the clean-up,
compensation and fines.