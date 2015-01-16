Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Bpx SA :
* Establishes new wholly-owned unit BPX Czech Republik s.r.o. based in Czech Republic with capital of 150,000 Czech Korunas ($6,215) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.1340 Czech crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order