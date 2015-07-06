By Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 6 BR Home Centers SA on Monday
requested regulatory permission to go public, and will sell
shares in the Brazilian construction materials retailer once
market conditions improve in Latin America's largest economy.
The Goiania, Brazil-based company, founded in 2010 by the
Moraes family, is considering an initial public offering to
raise funds for general corporate purposes, a transaction
commonly known as a primary offering, Guilherme Aguinaga, BR
Home Centers' head of investor relations, said in a phone
interview.
Earlier on Monday, the company asked securities industry
watchdog CVM for permission to register as a publicly listed
company, a step that often precedes issuance of new debt or
shares. BR Home Centers is a holding company that was formed
after the merger between rivals Tend Tudo, which the Moraes
founded in 1987, and Casa Show.
The decision to wait for better times underscores growing
caution among shareholders over conditions for IPOs in Brazil,
which only a few years ago was among the world's top-five
hottest market for stock debutantes. Only two companies managed
to list their shares in the São Paulo Stock Exchange over the
past year, as investors shunned players with insufficient track
record or relatively high valuations.
BR Home Centers runs 25 stores and six warehouses across the
country, making it one of the country's top-five construction
materials retailers, according to its website.
The decision to go public comes more than a year after
speculation mounted that the Moraes were seeking a buyer for the
company. Rio de Janeiro-based asset manager Leblon Equities is
another partner in the company.
