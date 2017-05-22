BRIEF-Shimao Property announces offering of guaranteed senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO and Managing Director Angus Mcnaughton, has advised of his intention to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift wins material contract with Mckenzie Aged Care Group-SW1.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: