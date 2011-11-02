Position: President of the Central Bank of Brazil
Incumbent: Alexandre Tombini
Date of Birth: Dec. 9, 1963
Term: Began in January 2011
Key Facts:
-- An economist and career civil servant at the central
bank, Tombini replaced Brazil's longest serving central bank
president, Henrique Meirelles.
-- Tombini joined the central bank in 1995 and was involved
in the formulation of Brazil's inflation-targeting system in
1999 -- a legacy that analysts say gives him credibility as
central bank chief.
-- President Dilma Rousseff has pledged to give Tombini and
the Central Bank autonomy to set monetary policy without
political interference, even though one of her top priorities
is to lower interest rates over time. Interest rates in Brazil
are among the world's highest and are often criticized by
business leaders and economists alike as a major obstacle to
sustained economic growth.
-- Tombini has vigorously defended the Central Bank's
inflation-targeting regime, saying it is the most adequate
system to control inflation. Still, the Central Bank has made
clear it could resort to tools other than interest rates to
cool the economy, such as raising bank reserve requirements to
slow credit growth.
-- Tombini kept a lower profile than his predecessor in the
early stages of his tenure and is viewed as a team player
working in close coordination with the central government while
defending the institution's operational autonomy.
-- Tombini was the Central Bank's director of financial
system regulation between 2006 and 2010. He previously presided
over its foreign affairs and special studies departments as
well.
-- Tombini, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the
University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree from the
University of Brasilia, has also worked at the International
Monetary Fund and at Brazil's Finance Ministry.
-- Described by friends and colleagues as an introvert,
analysts say one of Tombini's biggest challenges is to become
a skilled communicator.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alonso Soto;
Editing by Peter Murphy and Paul Simao)