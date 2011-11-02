Position: President of the Central Bank of Brazil

Incumbent: Alexandre Tombini

Date of Birth: Dec. 9, 1963

Term: Began in January 2011

Key Facts:

-- An economist and career civil servant at the central bank, Tombini replaced Brazil's longest serving central bank president, Henrique Meirelles.

-- Tombini joined the central bank in 1995 and was involved in the formulation of Brazil's inflation-targeting system in 1999 -- a legacy that analysts say gives him credibility as central bank chief.

-- President Dilma Rousseff has pledged to give Tombini and the Central Bank autonomy to set monetary policy without political interference, even though one of her top priorities is to lower interest rates over time. Interest rates in Brazil are among the world's highest and are often criticized by business leaders and economists alike as a major obstacle to sustained economic growth.

-- Tombini has vigorously defended the Central Bank's inflation-targeting regime, saying it is the most adequate system to control inflation. Still, the Central Bank has made clear it could resort to tools other than interest rates to cool the economy, such as raising bank reserve requirements to slow credit growth.

-- Tombini kept a lower profile than his predecessor in the early stages of his tenure and is viewed as a team player working in close coordination with the central government while defending the institution's operational autonomy.

-- Tombini was the Central Bank's director of financial system regulation between 2006 and 2010. He previously presided over its foreign affairs and special studies departments as well.

-- Tombini, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree from the University of Brasilia, has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and at Brazil's Finance Ministry.

-- Described by friends and colleagues as an introvert, analysts say one of Tombini's biggest challenges is to become a skilled communicator.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter Murphy and Paul Simao)