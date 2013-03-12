BRASILIA, March 12 Position: Finance
Minister of Brazil
Incumbent: Guido Mantega
Date of Birth: April 7, 1949
Term: Began in March 2006
Key Facts:
- Latin America's longest-serving finance minister is an
advocate of more development spending in Brazil. A long-time
aide to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the
ruling Workers' Party, Mantega was kept on as finance minister
by President Dilma Rousseff when she took office in 2011.
- Mantega has come under pressure since the once-booming
Brazilian economy slowed down sharply from red-hot growth of 7.5
percent in 2010 to a meager expansion of 0.9 percent last year.
- The soft-spoken, Italian-born minister has applied
billions of dollars in tax breaks and other incentives to
reignite solid growth, but the economy continues to disappoint
and investment has failed to rebound.
- After cutting taxes on cars and other durable goods,
Mantega bolstered capital spending by opening infrastructure
concessions, such as roads, railways and airports, to private
companies. He also increased government purchases of
locally-made products. Under Mantega the government has lent
billions of dollars to state development bank BNDES to provide
cheap credit to Brazilian businesses.
- Increased spending to boost growth caused the federal
government to miss its 2012 fiscal savings target, raising
worries that Rousseff's administration is abandoning the fiscal
discipline that restored financial stability to Brazil in the
1990s and made the country a Wall Street darling.
- Although the recovery remains sluggish, the government's
main concern has become inflation, which is edging dangerously
close to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent and could
chip away Rousseff's popularity ahead of a 2014 re-election bid.
To help curb high inflation, Mantega announced the elimination
of federal tax on food staples such as meat and sugar.
- Mantega was a key supporter of the central bank's
aggressive easing cycle that slashed interest rates to a new low
of 7.25 percent last year. He has since acknowledged that the
bank may have to raise rates this year to tame inflation.
- Mantega was Lula's economic advisor from 1993 to 2002 and
one of the authors of the economic platform for his successful
2002 presidential campaign. He served as planning minister in
Lula's first cabinet and then headed the BNDES.
- Mantega graduated in economics from the University of Sao
Paulo and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same
university. He has been an economics professor at several
Brazilian universities and is the author of several books.