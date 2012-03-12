Position: Finance Minister of Brazil
Incumbent: Guido Mantega
Date of Birth: April 7, 1949
Term: Began in March 2006
Key Facts:
- A long-time advocate of more development spending in
Brazil, Mantega's tenure at the Finance Ministry was renewed by
President Dilma Rousseff when she took office on Jan. 1, 2011.
- Mantega presided over Brazil's rapid economic rebound from
a global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Brazil's
economy, Latin America's largest, grew 7.5 percent in 2010, its
fastest pace in over two decades, though growth slowed to 2.7
percent in 2011.
- On Mantega's watch, the Finance Ministry took a series of
measures to lift Brazil's economy out of a brief recession after
the financial crisis, reducing taxes for key industries and
bolstering state lending to companies.
- He is again leading a government offensive to revive an
economy that ground to a halt in the third quarter of 2011 due
to a slowing global economy and previous monetary tightening.
- New tax breaks for foreign investors and domestic
manufacturers and fresh state investment to spur growth have
raised worries about the health of Brazil's fiscal accounts and
inflation, which ended 2011 at the official target ceiling of
6.5 percent.
- Mantega announced plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($30.88
billion) in spending this year, in a move to signal fiscal
restraint in the face of nagging high inflation.
- He led a new charge to tame the rapid appreciation of the
real in what he calls a new chapter in the "global currency war"
that threatens to derail Brazil's recovery. He said rich nations
are flooding markets with cheap money to artificially weaken
their own currencies.
- Mantega has in the past publicly disagreed with the central
bank over the level of Brazil's interest rates, which are among
the world's highest. The Rousseff government has made lowering
real interest rates - nominal rates minus inflation - one of its
top long-term priorities.
- A long-time member of the ruling Workers' Party, Mantega
went to great lengths in 2006 to persuade investors that he was
committed to the austere fiscal and economic policies championed
by his predecessor, Antonio Palocci, who has twice resigned from
the government over ethics scandals.
- Mantega was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic
advisor from 1993 to 2002 and one of the coordinators of the
Workers' Party's economic platform in the 2002 campaign. He also
contributed to its campaigns in 1984, 1989 and 1998.
- He previously served as planning minister and the head of
the state development bank BNDES. Mantega has also taught as an
economics professor and authored several books.
- He graduated in economics from the University of Sao Paulo
and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same
university.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Paul Simao)