Position: Finance Minister of Brazil
Incumbent: Guido Mantega
Date of Birth: April 7, 1949
Term: Began in March 2006
Key Facts:
-- A long-time advocate of more development spending in
Brazil, Mantega's tenure at the Finance Ministry was renewed by
President Dilma Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, 2011.
-- Mantega presided over Brazil's rapid economic rebound
from the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Brazil's
economy, Latin America's largest, grew 7.5 percent in 2010, its
fastest pace in over two decades, but it is now on course to
slow to around 3.5 percent growth in 2011, according to most
forecasts.
-- On Mantega's watch, the Finance Ministry took a series
of measures to lift Brazil's economy from a brief recession
after the financial crisis, reducing taxes for key industries
as the National Treasury lent billions of dollars to the state
development bank BNDES.
-- The government's expansionary spending during the 2010
election year came under criticism, weighing on fiscal accounts
even as tax revenues hit monthly records.
-- Mantega has implemented some fiscal restraint since
Rousseff was elected, arguing that spending can be reined in
now that the economy is booming. Rousseff's government
announced $30 billion in budget cuts shortly after taking
office.
-- Mantega has in the past publicly disagreed with the
central bank over the level of Brazil's interest rates, which
are among the world's highest. The Rousseff government has made
lowering real interest rates -- nominal rates minus inflation
-- one of its top long-term priorities.
-- A long-time member of the ruling Workers' Party, Mantega
went to great lengths in 2006 to persuade investors that he was
committed to the austere fiscal and economic policies
championed by his predecessor, Antonio Palocci, who has twice
resigned from government over ethics scandals.
-- Mantega was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's
economic advisor from 1993 to 2002 and one of the coordinators
of the Workers' Party's economic platform in the 2002 campaign.
He also contributed to its campaigns in 1984, 1989 and 1998.
-- He previously served as planning minister and the head
of BNDES. Mantega has also taught as an economics professor and
authored several books.
-- He graduated in economics from the University of Sao
Paulo and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same
university.
