Position: Finance Minister of Brazil

Incumbent: Guido Mantega

Date of Birth: April 7, 1949

Term: Began in March 2006

Key Facts:

-- A long-time advocate of more development spending in Brazil, Mantega's tenure at the Finance Ministry was renewed by President Dilma Rousseff, who took office on Jan. 1, 2011.

-- Mantega presided over Brazil's rapid economic rebound from the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Brazil's economy, Latin America's largest, grew 7.5 percent in 2010, its fastest pace in over two decades, but it is now on course to slow to around 3.5 percent growth in 2011, according to most forecasts.

-- On Mantega's watch, the Finance Ministry took a series of measures to lift Brazil's economy from a brief recession after the financial crisis, reducing taxes for key industries as the National Treasury lent billions of dollars to the state development bank BNDES.

-- The government's expansionary spending during the 2010 election year came under criticism, weighing on fiscal accounts even as tax revenues hit monthly records.

-- Mantega has implemented some fiscal restraint since Rousseff was elected, arguing that spending can be reined in now that the economy is booming. Rousseff's government announced $30 billion in budget cuts shortly after taking office.

-- Mantega has in the past publicly disagreed with the central bank over the level of Brazil's interest rates, which are among the world's highest. The Rousseff government has made lowering real interest rates -- nominal rates minus inflation -- one of its top long-term priorities.

-- A long-time member of the ruling Workers' Party, Mantega went to great lengths in 2006 to persuade investors that he was committed to the austere fiscal and economic policies championed by his predecessor, Antonio Palocci, who has twice resigned from government over ethics scandals.

-- Mantega was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's economic advisor from 1993 to 2002 and one of the coordinators of the Workers' Party's economic platform in the 2002 campaign. He also contributed to its campaigns in 1984, 1989 and 1998.

-- He previously served as planning minister and the head of BNDES. Mantega has also taught as an economics professor and authored several books.

-- He graduated in economics from the University of Sao Paulo and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same university.

