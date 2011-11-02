Position: President of Brazil
Incumbent: Dilma Rousseff
Date of Birth: Dec. 14, 1947
Term: Sworn in on Jan. 1, 2011 for a four-year term.
Eligible to be re-elected once.
Key Facts:
-- A left-wing activist-turned-technocrat, Rousseff is the
first woman President of Latin America's largest economy. She
has continued the mostly market-friendly economic policies of
her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and favors a strong
role for the state in key sectors of the economy.
-- Rousseff made her political breakthrough when, as energy
minister, she impressed President Lula with her managerial
skills and technical capacity. She also chaired the board of
directors of state-owned oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
(PBR.N)
-- In the influential post of chief of staff, she was
dubbed the iron lady for her curt and demanding management
style, and was in charge of managing many of Brazil's
infrastructure projects and prepared the legislative framework
to develop vast new oil reserves.
-- She won the 2010 run-off presidential election on the
back of a booming economy and support from her mentor, the
hugely popular Lula.
-- The daughter of a well-to-do Bulgarian immigrant,
Rousseff was born into a middle-class family and did
post-graduate studies in economics.
-- After a 1964 coup gave rise to a military dictatorship,
Rousseff joined a radical leftist resistance group. She says
she never engaged in armed conflict but was imprisoned for
three years on charges of subversion and repeatedly tortured by
her military captors.
-- Rousseff has pursued a mix of market-friendly policies
with a strong role for the state in economic development,
particularly in the energy sector as Brazil develops massive
new offshore oil fields in the coming decade.
-- Rousseff is perceived as taking a tougher line on
corruption within government than her predecessors, a stance
which popularity polls suggest has found favor with a surging
middle class. Six of her ministers have resigned in her first
10 months in office, five of them over ethics breaches.
-- The career civil servant's technocratic image contrasts
sharply with the jovial, folksy charm of Lula and she appears
less frequently in public than he did. She has won admiration
in Brasilia as a tough and detail-focused leader, though some
question her ability to navigate the political storms inherent
in her volatile coalition.
-- Rousseff was treated for lymphoma cancer in 2009 but has
been given a clean bill of health by her doctors.
