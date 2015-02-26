SAO PAULO Feb 26 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
private-equity unit and its partners plan to buy the
shares they do not already own of Brazilian commercial real
estate company BR Properties SA, offering minority shareholders
a 17 percent premium for their shares.
BR Properties said in a securities filing on Thursday that
an investment vehicle called FIP Bridge unveiled plans to carry
out a voluntary repurchase of the 15 percent stake it does not
own of BR Properties. FIP Bridge is controlled by BTG Pactual
Participations Ltd and partners include a unit of
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
FIP Bridge will offer 8.98 reais per share of BR Properties
once dividends are declared, according to the filing. That
represents a 35 premium over the average trading price of the
past 30 sessions and 17 percent over BR Properties' closing
price on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)