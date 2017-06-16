SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of
Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed
for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity
offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential
acquisitions.
In a securities filing on Friday, BR Properties
said it plans to offer about 94.702 million shares in a
so-called restricted efforts offering, without elaborating on
terms or pricing. The offer could be increased by 15 percent
through a so-called supplementary allotment.
Based on Wednesday's closing price, the company could raise
up to 955 million reais ($292 million) in the offering,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM. Only qualified investors can participate in such
offerings, and the deals cannot be marketed through road shows
or the media.
($1 = 3.2740 reais)
