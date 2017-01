SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazilian commercial real estate company BR Properties SA is analyzing ways to raise capital from a share offering, Chief Executive Martin Jaco said on Wednesday.

GP Investments Ltd, BR Properties' largest shareholder, has expressed intentions to remain in control of the company and to keep it listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, Jaco said at a meeting with investors. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)