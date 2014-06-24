FRANKFURT, June 24 German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at 24 euros ($32.62) apiece in a stock market listing on Wednesday, two people familiar with the transaction said.

"The final price guidance is 24 euros a share", one of the sources said.

Braas Monier earlier this month announced a price range of 23 euros to 28 euros for the flotation in which it hopes to raise as much as 621 million euros. That would make it the largest in Germany so far this year, following the launches of car parts maker Stabilus and 3D printer maker SLM Solutions.

($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)