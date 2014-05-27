BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
FRANKFURT May 27 Roofing company Braas Monier Building Group said on Tuesday it was planning to list its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year.
The company said it planned to partially place shares held by Monier Holdings S.C.A., which is majority owned by Apollo Management, TowerBrook Capital Partners, York Capital Management and BNP Paribas.
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
