FRANKFURT May 27 Roofing company Braas Monier Building Group said on Tuesday it was planning to list its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year.

The company said it planned to partially place shares held by Monier Holdings S.C.A., which is majority owned by Apollo Management, TowerBrook Capital Partners, York Capital Management and BNP Paribas.

The current shareholders will remain invested, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing Christoph Steitz)