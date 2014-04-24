Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Loan delinquencies at Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA are likely to remain around current levels for the coming months, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.
Angelotti, speaking at a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings, also said the bank's efficiency ratio, the percentage of revenue spent to support operations, would improve throughout the year and end 2014 at around 39 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: