BRIEF-Nokia and Facebook complete multiple submarine field trials
* Nokia Corp - co and Facebook completed multiple submarine field trials over a 5,500 km submarine cable between New York and Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-largest non-government lender, posted on Thursday recurring net income of 3.473 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in the first quarter, slightly beating earnings estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, rose 8.6 percent when compared with the fourth quarter, and 18 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a securities filing. The poll of six analysts forecast Bradesco to earn 3.184 billion reais in recurring profit for the quarter.
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Illumina will market and promote Kailos Targetrich line of research solutions for pharmacogenetics targets through commercial channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. announces Viking acquisition and appointment of new members to the board of directors