New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 Marco Antonio Rossi, chief executive officer of Bradesco Seguros, the insurance arm of Banco Bradesco SA, was killed in a plane crash in Brazil's Goias state on Tuesday, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.
Lucio Flávio Conduro de Oliveira, chief executive officer of Bradesco Vida e Previdencia, was also aboard the jet traveling from Brasilia that was carrying four passengers when it went down on Tuesday afternoon, Valor said, adding there were no survivors. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.