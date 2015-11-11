RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 Marco Antonio Rossi, chief executive officer of Bradesco Seguros, the insurance arm of Banco Bradesco SA, was killed in a plane crash in Brazil's Goias state on Tuesday, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.

Lucio Flávio Conduro de Oliveira, chief executive officer of Bradesco Vida e Previdencia, was also aboard the jet traveling from Brasilia that was carrying four passengers when it went down on Tuesday afternoon, Valor said, adding there were no survivors. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney)