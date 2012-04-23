BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 23 Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, expects loan delinquencies to remain stable this quarter before falling in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Monday.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 4.1 percent of Bradesco's total loans at the end of March, the highest in two years, the bank said in a statement earlier on Monday. This so-called default ratio was 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: