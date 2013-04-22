SAO PAULO, April 22 Loan defaults for Brazil's Banco Bradesco will probably continue to drop in coming quarters, the head of investor relations, Luis Carlos Angelotti, said on Monday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark measure of delinquencies, fell to 4 percent of Bradesco's total loan book from 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter and below analysts' estimates of 4.1 percent.