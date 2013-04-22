UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, April 22 Loan defaults for Brazil's Banco Bradesco will probably continue to drop in coming quarters, the head of investor relations, Luis Carlos Angelotti, said on Monday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark measure of delinquencies, fell to 4 percent of Bradesco's total loan book from 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter and below analysts' estimates of 4.1 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.