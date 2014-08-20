SAO PAULO Aug 20 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest private sector bank, will focus its efforts on distributing more financial services in a faster and more cost-effective way, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Wednesday.

Bradesco will focus on offering the most complete platform of lending and financial services products in order to leverage the lender's growth across Brazil, Trabuco told investors at an event in São Paulo.

"In products in which we lack the necessary scale to win, we may underperform, so that is why we are obsessed in this organization to gain scale," Trabuco said. "Pursuing scale is the key to the sustainability of our earnings." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)