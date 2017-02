March 7 Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-biggest private sector lender, will increase monthly dividend payouts by 10 percent for holders of record as of April 3 this year.

The board of directors at the Osasco, Brazil-based bank accepted a proposal to increase dividends to 0.01599 reais per share, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)