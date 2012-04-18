UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 18 Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-biggest private sector lender, said on Wednesday it would reduce interest rates on various forms of credit and financing for individuals and corporations.
The move comes after Brazil's government issued a call for private-sector banks to reduce interest rate spreads to provide further stimulus to Brazil's lagging economy.
Bradesco will also increase its credit offering by 21 billion reais ($11.28 billion), with 9 billion reais earmarked for individuals, 5 billion for corporations, 1 billion for small businesses and 6 billion for car manufacturers, the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 1.8625 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
