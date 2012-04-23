SAO PAULO, April 23 Banco Bradesco
, Brazil's second largest non-government bank,
reported on Monday net income of 2.793 reais ($1.49 billion) in
the first quarter, compared with 2.702 billion reais in the same
period of 2011.
Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco was expected to post net
income of 2.844 billion reais in the quarter, according to a
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
rose 3.9 percent to 2.845 billion reais in the quarter ended on
March 31, according to a securities filing. The bank was
expected to earn 2.853 billion reais, according to the poll.
($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)