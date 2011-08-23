* Loan delinquencies seen up slightly this year

* Chairman Brandao rules out expansion overseas

* Bradesco had strongest Q2 among Brazil banks (Updates with comments, background throughout)

By Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest nongovernmental bank, expects loan defaults to rise slightly in the rest of the year, Chairman Lazaro de Mello Brandao said on Tuesday, suggesting the country's credit boom is losing momentum.

Bradesco's loan book should rise between 13 percent and 15 percent this year, Brandao told financial industry analysts at a gathering in Sao Paulo. That is slower than the bank's 15 percent to 19 percent official guidance estimate for the year.

Executives at Brazil-based lender Osasco have said disbursements for large companies that have surprisingly been "on the upside" this year should lose intensity. A high comparison base and a mix of credit curbs and interest-rate increases would likely weigh on new credit.

Brandao's remarks come as a spike in defaults and polls suggesting Brazilian borrowers are near their limit for new credit drove banking shares down 25 percent so far this year. Bradesco's risk controls helped it post stronger quarterly results than its peers and limit a drop in its share price.

"There shouldn't be anything extravagant with loan defaults for the remainder of this year," Brandao said. "Delinquencies will likely increase at the margin."

Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N), where Brandao has been an executive since the late 1940s, has no plans to expand overseas, he said.

"That would be crazy at this point," he added.

The bank is also not interested in stepping up asset purchases at this point, Brandao said, without elaborating.

Banks in Brazil have suffered because of concern peers in the United States and Europe might be unable to bear another recession amid weak demand for credit and high charges for credit-related losses from the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

The current global environment could spark a "subtle" process of consolidation in the domestic financial industry, Brandao said.

Bradesco shares gained 1.5 percent on Tuesday to 26.60 reais. The stock has declined 18 percent this year. The bank's U.S. traded shares closed up 1 pct at $16.72. (Editing by Andre Grenon)