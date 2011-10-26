* Net income rises 11 pct vs year ago, misses estimates

* Ups reserves to protect loan book amid default rise

* Modest hike in defaults contrasts with heavy provisions

* Loan growth could top 15 pct-19 pct guidance this year (Adds CFO comments, details on guidance, updates stock price)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Profit at Brazilian banking giant Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) (BBD.N) missed analysts' estimates in the third quarter as a surge in provisions for bad loans offset strong trading-related revenue and credit growth.

Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank, earned profit of 2.815 billion reais ($1.59 billion) in the quarter, below the 2.871 billion reais predicted by nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net income at the Osasco, Brazil-based bank rose 11 percent from 2.527 billion reais a year earlier. Profit ticked 1.1 percent higher from the second quarter of the year.

The results highlight Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco's cautious tack as an economic slowdown leads more individuals and companies to fall behind on their loans. The bank is focusing disbursements on the least-risky borrowers and boosting provisions amid a strong surge in operating expenses.

"The outlook is telling us to be prudent, to be cautious," Chief Financial Officer Domingos de Abreu said in a conference call to discuss the results.

"The need for prudence" led Bradesco set aside 1 billion reais in additional reserves during the quarter to protect the quality of its loan book, Abreu said. He expects delinquencies to remain steady or even fall slightly through year-end.

Shares erased early gains and declined 1.8 percent to 29.70 reais at noon. The stock has shed 12 percent this year, the best performer among the largest Brazilian lenders.

The recent rise in Brazilian defaults has sparked a 24 percent tumble in domestic bank shares this year and flashed warning signs over the nation's eight-year credit binge as Latin America's largest economy slows and stubbornly high inflation corrodes workers' income.

The rise in delinquencies and new household surveys signaling growing interest expenses indicate that the nation's borrowers are nearing their limit for debt. As a result, bankers are moving to cost and credit risk controls from lending and profit growth to win investor confidence.

Trabuco's cautious approach is allowing Bradesco to neutralize a rise in defaults better than competitors. The bank now has 1.6 reais in capital to cover each real of overdue credit, up from 1.54 reais in the previous quarter.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 3.8 percent of total loans at the end of September from 3.7 percent the prior three months. The so-called default ratio remained unchanged from last year.

Bradesco's loan book ended the quarter at 332.34 billion reais, up 22 percent from the same period a year earlier. In the second quarter, the bank's total loans outstanding stood at 320 billion reais.

Abreu noted that credit growth could top this year's 15 to 19 percent guidance but that it should lose traction in 2012. He declined to elaborate on growth and lending goals for next year.

TRADING, LOANS

During the quarter, revenue and loan growth ran close to the ceiling of management goals of 18 percent to 22 percent and 15 percent to 19 percent, respectively.

Revenue from trading of financial securities soared 92 percent to 8.5 billion reais from 4.43 billion reais a year earlier, after a surprising central bank interest-rate cut led to a widespread repricing of locally traded bonds and notes. Trading gains surged 49 percent on a sequential basis.

Yet, a 73 percent jump in provisions for bad loans and limited a gain in net income. Operating expenses surged 18 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, due to a 10 percent jump in staff and the opening of about 450 branches.

"Modest asset quality deterioration and strong loan growth were the main positives in the quarter, while elevated expense growth was the main negative," wrote Mario Pierry, a financial industry analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities in Sao Paulo.

Expenses could post strong growth in coming quarters as Bradesco expands in Rio de Janeiro and other wealthy regions, Abreu said. "We can't postpone growth plans there," he said.

Management said operating expenses will likely grow between 15 and 18 percent this year, faster than the prior guidance of 11 to 15 percent -- signaling the burden of rapid greenfield expansion over the past 12 months.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability in the banking industry, fell in the quarter to 22.4 percent, compared with 22.5 percent a year earlier and 23.2 percent in the second quarter. ($1=1.77 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Matthew Lewis)