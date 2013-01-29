* Bradesco sets focus on organic growth, CEO Trabuco says
* Guidance will not change if economic growth falters
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, Jan 29 Banco Bradesco SA
has no plans to expand through mergers and acquisitions, Chief
Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Tuesday, a sign that
Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank is opting for a more
conservative approach to growth.
Asked by an analyst if the bank considered mergers and
acquisitions a tool to expand operations, Trabuco said that
"this is the moment to intensify our focus on organic growth as
much as possible." He spoke on a conference call a day after the
bank reported quarterly earnings.
Local media have repeatedly linked Bradesco to a potential
purchase of part or all of the assets of Banco Santander Brasil
SA, a deal that many analysts say could be Brazil's
largest ever banking combination. Both banks have denied the
reports several times.
Trabuco said that in his view, Bradesco must base its
expansion on its ability to tap a growing number of clients
willing to purchase services ranging from checking accounts to
insurance plans.
For years, Bradesco has lost a number of takeover targets to
rivals, a sign that the Osasco-based bank has been too careful
about overpaying.
Questioned by analysts about whether the bank was overly
optimistic about an economic recovery in Brazil when outlining
its guidance estimates for this year, Trabuco said growing
social mobility, a robust job market nationwide, and the
emergence of a new middle class would support a sustainable
economic expansion this year.
Bradesco forecast modest lending growth in 2013. A small
decline in provisions, stubborn loan delinquencies and a
continuing squeeze on margins led the lender to miss
fourth-quarter profit estimates. Analysts, including Marcelo
Henriques of BTG Pactual Group, said guidance for this year is
"too aggressive."
On Monday Bradesco projected credit growth of 13 percent to
17 percent this year. The bank's loan book expanded 11.5 percent
last year, below guidance of 14 percent to 18 percent provided
by the bank last July.
"We see as unlikely a change in guidance even if growth
comes a little lower than everyone is expecting," Chief
Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on the Tuesday
conference call.
According to the guidance note, Bradesco expects net
interest income, or revenue stemming from loan-related
transactions, to expand between 7 percent and 11 percent this
year, compared with growth of 8.3 percent in 2012. It forecast
fee income growth between 9 percent and 13 percent, following a
rise of 14.4 percent last year.
"Any decline in interest margins because of low interest
rates could be compensated with faster growth in credit
allocation," Angelotti said, when questioned about the goal for
net interest income growth.
Operational expenses will rise between 4 percent and 8
percent this year, a sign that Bradesco will put additional
emphasis on operational efficiency, Trabuco said.