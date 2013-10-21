SAO PAULO Oct 21 Loan delinquencies at Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA are likely to decline slightly in coming months and stabilize there, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Monday.

Loan defaults for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark for delinquencies, slipped in the third quarter to 3.6 percent of outstanding credit from 3.7 percent in the second quarter, the bank said in a statement earlier in the day. Analysts at a Thomson Reuters poll had expected the ratio to remain stable.