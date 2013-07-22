SAO PAULO, July 22 A steep decline in the value
of government bond holdings at Banco Bradesco SA
is unlikely to stoke significant losses at Brazil's
second-largest private-sector lender, Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Monday.
Net income excluding one-time items, a widely used gauge of
earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.978 billion reais
($1.33 billion), below the average 3.021 billion reais profit
estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts. The profit
miss came after the value of the bank's debt holdings fell by 9
billion reais in the quarter alone, bringing down shareholders'
equity to 66 billion reais from 69.4 billion reais in the prior
quarter.