UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO, April 22 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-biggest private sector bank, said a measure of first-quarter profit rose 3.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a statement on Monday.
Net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.943 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in the first three months of 2013, the statement said. A Thomson Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted recurring earnings of 2.98 billion reais in the period.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.