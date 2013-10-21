BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q4 net income of $0.73 per share
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
SAO PAULO Oct 21 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-biggest private-sector bank, said on Monday third-quarter net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 3.082 billion reais ($1.42 billion).
A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted recurring profit of 3.066 billion reais in the period.
The bank also trimmed its estimate for growth in net interest income, or revenue from lending, to a range between 1 percent and 3 percent, compared with 4 percent to 8 percent previously.
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's firm and a source familiar with his plans said that he is exploring launching his own hedge fund.