(Recasts with details on trends on interest margins, executive
comments, share performance throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 31 The stronger return on some
Banco Bradesco SA assets in the second quarter will weaken
before year-end, executives said on Thursday, reflecting
Brazil's sluggish economy.
Net interest margin (NIM), or the return on interest-bearing
assets, widened more than expected to 7.7 percent as returns on
government debt rose, funding costs stabilized and new loans
were priced at higher levels.
Yet, some of the spread will ease through year-end, Chief
Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on an earnings
conference call. He expects NIM at about 7.3 percent by
December.
The ease in margins "has to do with our loan mix and finding
a balance between borrowing and funding costs," he noted. NIM
was 7.1 percent in the first quarter.
Bradesco reported second-quarter profit that beat estimates,
helped by more aggressive loan pricing coupled with growth in
low-risk credit segments.
Saúl Martínez, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities,
questioned whether second-quarter margins would be sustainable
in the current economic environment.
Economists say Brazil's economy is flirting with recession
as demand for goods and services falters.
Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco reported quarterly recurring
net income, or profit after one-time items, of 3.804 billion
reais ($1.69 billion), up 9.7 percent from the prior quarter.
The average estimate was for profit of 3.590 billion reais,
according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Higher margins helped Bradesco boost net interest income by
10 percent, topping expectations, despite loan book growth of
only 0.7 percent.
"On the lending business, the surprise was the strong margin
expansion, the disappointment was the loan growth," said
Cristina Marzea, an analyst with Barclays Capital Inc in London.
STABILITY IN LOAN DEFAULTS
Preferred shares of Bradesco, the bank's most
widely traded class of stock, shed 0.8 percent in mid-afternoon
trading, compared with a 2.1 percent drop in the São Paulo Stock
Exchange's financial index.
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on the call
that management expected loan default ratios, profitability
indicators and loan-loss provisions to remain stable for the
rest of the year.
Bradesco did not change its forecasts for growth in lending,
fee income, expenses and other items from February, when it
first unveiled its operational outlook for this year.
Recurring return on equity (ROE), a gauge of profitability,
hit 20.7 percent, the highest in almost two years. The poll of
analysts forecast 19.1 percent.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, a gauge of loan
delinquencies, rose to 3.5 percent of Bradesco's loan book, from
3.4 percent in the prior quarter. Loan-loss provisions rose to
3.141 billion reais, the highest since the last quarter of 2012.
($1 = 2.247 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
W Simon and J Benkoe)