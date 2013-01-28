SAO PAULO Jan 28 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA fell on Monday after quarterly profit at Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank slightly missed analysts' estimates, as lower insurance-related income and higher operating expenses offset the positive impact of a decline in bad loan provisions.

At 10:04 a.m. (1204 GMT), shares of Banco Bradesco were down 1.19 percent at 37.30 reais. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)